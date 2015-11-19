Gervinho ruled out for three weeks

Roma have confirmed that forward Gervinho will be sidelined for up to three weeks due to a thigh strain.

The Ivory Coast international was forced off after 72 minutes of his country's 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Liberia on Tuesday and underwent further tests in the Italian capital.

The club have since announced that the injury is likely to keep him out of action for three weeks, meaning he will miss the crucial Champions League clash with Barcelona at Camp Nou on November 24 and is a doubt for the final group-stage game with BATE on December 9.

The former Arsenal attacker will also miss Serie A games with Bologna, Atalanta and Torino.

Roma are already missing Mohamed Salah due to an ankle problem picked up in the derby win over Lazio.

Rudi Garcia's side sit second in Champions League Group E after four matches, just a point ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, while they are third in Serie A heading into this weekend's fixtures.