Gervinho set for spell on the sidelines

The Serie A leaders confirmed the Ivory Coast international underwent medical tests on Tuesday, adding that the player has begun his recovery program.

It represents a blow for manager Rudi Garcia, who has seen the striker score three league goals since his arrival from Arsenal in August.

The former Lille boss has guided Roma to the top of Serie A thanks to a 100 per cent record, recently describing Gervinho as an "unpredictable" player.

"Gervinho is an unpredictable player and he is difficult to stop," he told Sfide.

"There are not that many players who can dribble like Gervinho, he is rare."

Roma will look to extend their winning run on Sunday when they take on Udinese at the Stadio Communale Friuli.