Gervinho unfazed by challenge ahead
By Gregg Davies
Arsenal’s new recruit Gervinho believes that titles will come to Emirates Stadium, claiming it is the Gunners’ rite of passage.
The Ivorian international finally completed his protracted summer move to Arsenal on Monday, signing a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee rumoured to be around £10 million.
The signing of Gervinho, 24, represents a change in fortune for the Gunners in the transfer market, with the club mainly forced to rebuff offers for their own prized assets, Samir Nasri and captain Cesc Fabregas.
Attack-minded Gervinho is expected to bring a new vigour to Arsenal’s play, and the wing-forward believes that the current squad can deliver the trophies fans desire.
"It's football. Everything goes fast. In terms of titles, Arsenal is still a great club. Maybe in a year or two, Arsenal will win titles," he said in The Sun.
Unfazed by the confusion surrounding the futures of Nasri and Fabregas, Gervinho added: "If the club cannot keep these players, the manager can replace them.
"The club just went through some tough times. But a sick club can be healed. And every player is a doctor."
And, speaking about the challenge ahead, Gervinho revealed a recent encounter with one of his idols, former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira, who gave him some sound advice.
"Patrick is one of my idols. I saw him in France and he told me Arsenal is a great club."
