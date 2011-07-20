Gervinho unfazed by challenge ahead

The Ivorian international finally completed his protracted summer move to Arsenal on Monday, signing a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee rumoured to be around £10 million.

The signing of Gervinho, 24, represents a change in fortune for the Gunners in the transfer market, with the club mainly forced to rebuff offers for their own prized assets, Samir Nasri and captain Cesc Fabregas.

Attack-minded Gervinho is expected to bring a new vigour to Arsenal’s play, and the wing-forward believes that the current squad can deliver the trophies fans desire.

"It's football. Everything goes fast. In terms of titles, Arsenal is still a great club. Maybe in a year or two, Arsenal will win titles," he said in The Sun.

Unfazed by the confusion surrounding the futures of Nasri and Fabregas, Gervinho added: "If the club cannot keep these players, the manager can replace them.

"The club just went through some tough times. But a sick club can be healed. And every player is a doctor."

And, speaking about the challenge ahead, Gervinho revealed a recent encounter with one of his idols, former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira, who gave him some sound advice.

"Patrick is one of my idols. I saw him in France and he told me Arsenal is a great club."

ByKillian Woods