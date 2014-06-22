Gervinho urges positive Ivory Coast approach

Sabri Lamouchi's men opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Japan, only to be defeated by the same scoreline by Colombia on Thursday.

They are, therefore, playing for a place in the second round against Greece, who have picked up a sole point from their first two Group C games.

Gervinho is under no illusions about how Ivory Coast - who were eliminated in the group phase four years ago - should approach the fixture, insisting the onus needs to be on scoring goals.

"We promise to find all our attacking forces against Greece," said the forward, who scored in the loss to Colombia.

"We know they are a very good defensive team and as effective in attack. But we need to be stronger mentally and score goals. There is only this way to pass the first round."