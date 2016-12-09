Gestifute publishes further evidence of 'Ronaldo tax compliance'

Gestifute, the company that represents Cristiano Ronaldo, has published further proof of what it claims is confirmation the Real Madrid superstar has paid all due taxes.

The Portuguese has been the subject of allegations made in several European media outlets that he avoided paying taxes through structures set up by Gestifute, the company founded by his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Those claims are part of the so-called 'Football Leaks', which will see 12 European newspapers publish the findings of what is described as "the largest leak in the history of sport" over the next three weeks.

Gestifute issued a swift denial of the allegations last week, insisting that Ronaldo is "fully compliant with tax obligations", and they threatened legal action against any party who insinuated an offence on the part of either the Portugal captain or his agent's company.

After the Spanish state secretary of the treasury, Jose Enrique Fernandez de Moya, was quoted as saying that the body would take "inspections we consider appropriate" on Saturday, Gestifute released a further statement, in which they insisted that Ronaldo has always operated within tax rules.

Late on Thursday, Gestifute released another statement, attached to which was documentation that appeared to be official confirmation that on 30 March 2016, Ronaldo had declared assets and rights abroad to the total of more than €203million.

"Cristiano Ronaldo communicated to the Spanish Tax Agency on 30 March all the information about his assets, as can be shown in the attached documentation," the statement read.

"This procedure is known as presentation of the model 720, and offers to the Spanish Tax Agency all the data regarding the assets of the player.

"This document confirms that Finance has knowledge of all assets and revenues of Cristiano Ronaldo. The player will not make further statements on the subject.

"As reported in recent days, the player is aware of his tax obligations from the beginning of his professional career in any of the countries in which he has resided, and is not and has never been involved in any problem with the tax authorities of any country.

"This communication, which was not required by law, constitutes irrefutable proof that Cristiano Ronaldo and his representatives are in good faith and cooperate with the authorities in a spirit of transparency and compliance with legality."