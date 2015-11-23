Getafe 1 Rayo Vallecano 1: Jozabed makes up for error

Getafe and Rayo Vallecano edged clear of the La Liga relegation zone after playing out a 1-1 draw on Monday.

An own goal from Jozabed gave hosts Getafe the lead just before the hour mark at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

But the midfielder would atone for his error with the equaliser, putting away a rebound after Roberto Trashorras had his penalty saved.

Getafe pulled a point clear of the drop zone with the draw, while Rayo stay 13th - four ahead of 18th-placed Las Palmas.

Rayo had created their problems by falling behind in the 58th minute.

A poor turnover of possession in the defensive third led to Victor Rodriguez being released down the right and Jozabed poked his cross past goalkeeper Juan Carlos Martin Corral.

Just 15 minutes later and Rayo levelled despite Trashorras' penalty miss, with Jozabed on hand to put away the rebound after Vicente Guaita saved.