Getafe finalise Escriba appointment

Getafe have confirmed the expected appointment of Fran Escriba as their new coach following his exit from Elche.

Escriba bid farewell to to Elche in a news conference on Thursday after the club were relegated from La Liga due to tax debts. Elche have since paid the monies owed and hope to be reinstated.

Regardless, Escriba had been heavily linked with Getafe after spending three seasons at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

And he has now signed a three-year deal with Getafe, who finished 15th in La Liga last term - four points and two places behind Elche.

Getafe had been without a head coach since confirming that Pablo Franco was not to continue. Franco guided Getafe to safety following the departure of Quique Sanchez Flores in February.