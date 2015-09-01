Ghana 3 Congo 2: Jordan Ayew wins it late

Jordan Ayew netted an injury time winner to give Ghana an entertaining 3-2 friendly victory over Congo.

Kick-off in the match at Brazzaville's new 60,000 capacity Kintelle Stadium was moved back to 3pm local time to accommodate the arrival of Congolese president Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Mr Sassou Nguesso's presence could not inspire the hosts, who fell behind to a Sagesse Babele own goal in the 17th minute.

It was 2-0 two minutes later, with Richmond Boakye was on hand to convert after Daniel Nii Adjei’s shot was saved.

Congo were back into the contest nine minutes after half-time when Babele scored at the right end and the equaliser arrived five minutes from time through substitute Hardy Bunguila.

But Avram Grant's side were the ones celebrating when Ayew prodded home from close range to send them into Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda in high spirits.