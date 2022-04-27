Ghana: Asamoah Gyan will be heading to the 2022 World Cup – if the country makes it a "national agenda"

Ghana star Asamoah Gyan surely watched the 2022 World Cup draw with a keener eye than most. He must be hoping for revenge.

Back in 2010, it was the iconic Black Stars forward who missed the resulting penalty from Luis Suarez's infamous handball, seeing his spot-kick ricochet off the crossbar. With Ghana facing Uruguay this winter, Gyan will be hoping his nation ensure payback over that heartbreak.

But according to comments from Samuel Anim Addo, Gyan's manager, the ex-Sunderland, Rennes and Udinese hitman may well be on board to serve up the revenge himself.

Will Ghana call up Asamoah Gyan to the 2022 World Cup?

(Image credit: Getty)

Asamoah Gyan has already retired from international duty once. Back in 2019, the legendary striker hung up his boots, only to renege on that decision following a discussion with the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Now, Anim Addo says that his player is still ready, and available… and could be brought back by people power.

"It's up to all of us, let's look at what he can bring on board," Anim Addo argued in the case for the all-time Black Stars scorer to be picked this winter. "If he can bring something special on board then fine. If we make it a national agenda that the nation needs him, nobody can no."

Anim Addo also mentioned the likes of Roger Milla as elder players who have lit up World Cups. Gyan managed 51 goals in 109 appearances for his country over 16 years of national service.

