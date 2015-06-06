Ghana v Togo: Saintfiet aiming to celebrate appointment with a win

Tom Saintfiet takes charge of Togo for the first time since being appointed coach on a permanent basis when they face Ghana in Accra on Monday.

The Belgian was placed in caretaker charge following the departure of Tchakala Tchanile last year and signed a two-year contract on Monday.

Togo host Liberia in their opening qualifier for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations next weekend, so victory over Ghana would be a great boost for morale ahead of the that encounter.

Saintfiet has added Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor to his squad along with Kossi Agassa, Djene Dakonam, Abraw Camaldine, Floyd Ayite and Backer Aloenouvo.

Jonathan Ayite and Atakora Lalawele are set to report for training after the Ghana clash after being granted extra time off following the end of their club campaigns.

Ghana have won their last four games against Togo, but have been out of sorts since losing the AFCON final to Ivory Coast on penalties back in February.

Avram Grant's men were beaten 3-0 by Zambia in the COSAFA Cup plate semi-final last Wednesday and the 60-year-old Israeli has come in for criticism for his squad selection.

The loss to Zambia came only two days after a 2-1 defeat to Madagascar and Grant will be eager to end their poor run of form ahead of Ghana's first AFCON qualifier against Mauritius next weekend.

Grant has called up Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Bernard Mensah for the first time, while Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomah is back in the fold.

Adomah has not featured for his country since the World Cup last year, but has been rewarded for an impressive campaign in the Championship.

Captain Asamoah Gyan is included after the striker missed the last two internationals due to injury.

Marseille forward Andre Ayew, linked with the likes of Tottenham and Roma, was not included in the Black Stars' squad due to a foot problem.