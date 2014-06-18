Ghezzal signs new Lyon contract until 2017
Rachid Ghezzal has put pen to paper on professional terms at Lyon, signing a deal until 2017.
The winger's existing 'elite' contract was due to expire next year, but he has now secured his long-term future at Stade de Gerland.
Ghezzal, who is eligible to play for both France and Algeria, made 14 Ligue 1 appearances during the 2012-13 campaign, but failed to make a single league outing last term due to injury.
"This is a real pleasure to sign this professional contract with Olympique Lyonnais, which has been my goal for a long time," he said.
"It is reassuring to see that you are trusted, especially after experiencing a difficult season due to injury."
Ghezzal follows Mathieu Gorgelin, Corentin Tolisso and Nabil Fekir in committing to the club.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.