Ghoochannejhad relaxed for Argentina game

Carlos Queiroz's team opened their FIFA World Cup Group F campaign with a drab goalless draw against Nigeria.

Their performance did not set pulses racing, and they now face the daunting prospect of playing against Lionel Messi and co in Belo Horizonte.

However, Ghoochannejhad has insisted that all the pressure will be on Argentina, for whom victory would all but assure their progress to the last 16.

"We have to enjoy it and follow the coach's instructions to the letter. We've got absolutely nothing to lose in this match," he told FIFA's official website.

"Argentina are among the favourites this year, while the same can't be said for us.

"All the pressure will be on their shoulders and we will have to show our resilience, like against Nigeria."