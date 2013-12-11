Giaccherini happy at Sunderland, says agent

The 28-year-old moved to the Stadium of Light from Juventus in the close-season and is thought to be attracting the attentions of new Inter president Erick Thohir.

But the player's representative, Giulio Marinelli, believes Giaccherini has no desire to leave the Premier League strugglers.

"Emanuele is happy in England, he has settled well both in the team and in in the English way of life," he is quoted as saying by TuttoMercatoWeb.

"The Premier League is a beautiful championship, perhaps the best in Europe. The stadiums are great and the quality of life is exceptional.

"The only drawback at this time is the team's performance but the squad is good and I am convinced that they will climb up the table.

"His personal goal is still to go to the World Cup."

Questioned about the links to Inter, Marinelli added: "Now, these are just baseless rumours."

Sunderland are currently bottom of the Premier League and winless in four.