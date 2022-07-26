Gianluca Scamacca undergoes medical ahead of West Ham move

Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca is undergoing a medical ahead of his switch from Sassuolo to West Ham.

The PA news agency understands Scamacca has agreed terms on a five-year deal with the Hammers, ending manager David Moyes’ long search for a recognised frontman.

The 23-year-old will complete a two-part medical on Tuesday afternoon before sealing a move understood to be worth around £30million.

Gianluca Scamacca has seven caps for Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)

The transfer appears to be a real coup for Moyes with Scamacca, who scored 16 goals in 36 matches in Serie A last season, also linked with Paris St Germain and Juventus.

Moyes has had to rely on Michail Antonio to lead his attack since the Hammers sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January last year.

The West Ham boss will then turn his attention to attempting to bring in Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic, the 29-year-old Serbia international who shares an agent with Scamacca.

David Moyes had to lean on Michail Antonio up front last season (Tim Goode/PA)

Kostic was part of the Frankfurt side which beat West Ham in the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

Moyes is also understood to be back in the market for a central defender after new signing Nayef Aguerd suffered ankle ligament damage in the pre-season friendly against Rangers last week.

The 26-year-old Morocco international, who signed from French club Rennes last month, has had surgery and could be sidelined until the turn of the year.