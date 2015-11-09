Gibbs disappointed after Arsenal miss chance to go top

Kieran Gibbs was left frustrated that Arsenal missed an opportunity to go top of the Premier League on Sunday.

With Manchester City held to a 0-0 draw in Remi Garde's first match as Aston Villa coach, Arsene Wenger's side could have moved to the summit with a win at home to Tottenham.

However, the spoils were shared in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium, keeping Arsenal second to Manuel Pellegrini's team on goal difference.

But Gibbs, who scored Arsenal's equaliser after Harry Kane's opener, hopes the international break can rejuvenate his team-mates.

"We are disappointed obviously, with Manchester City dropping points we had a good opportunity," Gibbs told Arsenal's official website.

"It was important not to lose this game but now the international break, we can recover for a few players and they can come back fit and we can push on after."

Gibbs levelled for Arsenal just three minutes after coming on as a 74th-minute substitute for Joel Campbell and he enjoyed getting on the scoresheet.

"It has been difficult for the boss with options so in the last few games I have been coming on and I knew, looking across the bench that, probably, even though I'm a defender I'm one of the more offensive players on the bench," he added.

"I was happy to come on in a big game like that and get a goal.

"It was a chance for me to bring on some fresh legs and do everything I can to try and help the boys."