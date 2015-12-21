Giggs deserves to replace Van Gaal, says Round

Manchester United should turn to Ryan Giggs when the time comes to replace Louis van Gaal as manager, the club's former assistant boss Steve Round has said.

The Old Trafford side have fallen out of the top four in the Premier League as well as crashing out of the Champions League and League Cup as part of a run of just three wins in 13 games.

Those results have piled the pressure on Van Gaal and prompted speculation linking sacked Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola – who will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season – with the job.

But Round, who was part of David Moyes' coaching team with Giggs, feels it is only right that the Welshman becomes United's next manager.

"I would hope so, I think that is the right and proper succession plan for Manchester United," he said to Sky Sports when asked if Giggs would be the next to fill the role.

"Ryan was an absolutely magnificent player; he is certainly one of the best players I have ever worked with in the short period of time I was there. He was phenomenal, even at 39 years of age.

"Then he has stepped into coaching. With us he was part-coach, part-player and now he has stepped into being an assistant manager - the natural progression for him is to go on to be a manager.

"You would assume that would be at Manchester United; that is what they are grooming him for and getting him ready to take over eventually when that time comes.

"I think that is only right and proper - he needs and deserves to have that opportunity.

"Manchester United, to move forward, need to give him a chance to either succeed and thrive or fail and move away. I think that is part of the process and journey on Ryan Giggs' career path."