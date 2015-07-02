Giggs tells youngsters to seize US chance

Ryan Giggs has told Manchester United's youngsters to "make their mark" during the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

Giggs was a graduate of United's famed 'Class of '92', who led one of the greatest periods in United's history during the 1990s.

And the Welshman wants the current crop of youngsters to grab their chance by showcasing their talent in the International Champions Cup - where United will face the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

"Young players might come on tour thinking they'll not get many minutes but then suddenly there'll be an injury to a senior player," assistant manager Giggs told United's official website.

"The young player might then have a 10 or 15-minute cameo, play really well, get into the team for the next game and do really well again. So the tour is definitely an important stage for the young players to make their mark."

Manager Louis van Gaal has already spoken of his intention to give young players an opportunity on the tour, and Giggs - United's record appearance maker - stated the importance of having a strong pre-season as United look to end a two-year trophy drought next season.

"I think you've seen a lot of players play well in pre-season and take that into the first part of the season," he added. "It's a massive thing as an individual to get the best out of yourself.

"If you can get off to a good start it gives you confidence so you definitely can't take the pre-season games lightly."