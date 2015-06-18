Gignac to join Tigres

France international striker Andre-Pierre Gignac will join Tigres UANL after the Liga MX club confirmed the free agent is set to undergo a medical.

Tigres announced via their official Twitter account on Wednesday that Gignac will arrive in Monterrey on Thursday to be examined by the club's medical staff before completing his move to Estadio Universitario.

Reports in France claim the 29-year-old - the second highest goalscorer in Ligue 1 with Marseille in 2014-15 - will earn around $4million a season, which would make him the best-paid player in Mexico's top flight.

Gignac has been highly sought after, following his decision not to sign a new contract with Marseille.

The likes of West Ham, Newcastle United, West Brom and Dynamo Moscow have reportedly shown interest in the 19-cap international.