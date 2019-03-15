Gini Wijnaldum admits that Liverpool haven't offered him a new contract yet

Wijnaldum has been one of the Reds' – and indeed, the Premier League's – outstanding players this season during their title challenge and run to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Dutch midfielder still has two years left on the contract he inked after his £25 million move from Newcastle in summer 2016, but seems likely to get improved terms in the near future.

However, Wijnaldum admits that there is nothing on the table just yet, despite other fresh deals being handed out to Sadio Mané, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson over the last year.

"No, I did not speak with the club yet," Wijnaldum said.

"That is something for the club. I will see what happens.

"I signed a five-year contract and I am still under contract. I just do my job to perform. A new contract has to come from the club."

Liverpool will find out their Champions League fate at 11am on Friday and face Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.