Ginola: I have much to learn about FIFA

David Ginola realises he has much to learn about FIFA after a difficult first news conference detailing reasons for his bid to stand as president of the governing body.

The former France international announced his intention to stand as a candidate for election earlier on Friday and revealed that he plans to raise the £2.3 million needed to stand through a crowdfunding project.

However, Ginola - who had playing spells with Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and Tottenham - struggled in the face of strong questioning by the media.

The 47-year-old, who wants to replace current incumbent Sepp Blatter, was unable to name a member of FIFA's Executive Committee and did not elaborate on how he plans to tackle issues affecting football such as third-party ownership.

"I'm just launching my campaign. I need to learn about FIFA," he said.

"The politics, I will go into that in the next few days. There's a few matters and issues I'll have to deal with, we will get to it in a few days.

"I know being president of FIFA that you have to be involved in politics and speeches and what have you.

"But my priority is not just knowing the members, it's about being in charge of everyone. I want FIFA to be seen as an example all around the world, to look at the president and people say 'he's doing the right thing for the people.'"

To be added to the ballot paper Ginola must gain the support from a minimum of five FIFA nations and prove that he has played an active role in football in at least two of the past five years.

FIFA's vice president for Asia, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) vice-president and Jordan Football Association (JFA) president Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein and former FIFA committee member Jerome Champagne have already announced their intention to stand against Blatter.