Ginola: Pardew not the man for Newcastle

Pardew hit the headlines for the wrong reasons this season when he was hit with a seven-match suspension for headbutting Hull City midfielder David Meyler in March.

Newcastle finished 10th in the Premier League in the 2013/14 campaign, but their form dipped badly in the second half of the season after key midfielder Yohan Cabaye departed for Paris Saint-Germain.

Aside from the unsavoury incident with Meyler, former Newcastle fans' favourite Ginola is baffled as to how former Southampton manager boss Pardew has kept his job.

He told Perform: "They haven't done much. He hasn't done much at the club.

"I think he's behind Arsene Wenger in being the second manager to have been staying for a long time for a club and he did it without being successful.

"Alan Pardew, is he the man? He's not because he doesn't bring success to the club. You're always judged by the things you do and if you look at Newcastle results for the last three or four years, nothing much.

"They deserve better than that, the fans - the Geordies - and the city."