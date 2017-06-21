Ginter considered retiring after Dortmund bomb attack

Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter has revealed he briefly considered retiring in the wake of the bomb attack that targeted the club's team bus ahead of their Champions League clash with Monaco in April.

Three explosions went off near the vehicle as it made its way to Signal Iduna Park prior to kick-off, with defender Marc Bartra suffering a serious wrist injury in the incident.

The attack had a big impact on Ginter and the centre-back even questioned his future in the sport as a result of the experience.

"For a moment, I thought about retiring from football altogether," Ginter told Bild.

"You can never arm yourself against attacks like this. But I want to keep playing and I will do just that. I will not allow someone to take the thing away from me that I like the most.

"There was a loud bang all of a sudden. Something exploded next to me. There was glass all over the place. We all went to the ground right away. Things could have been much worse had we not had extra strong glass.

"A few weeks after the attack I was taking a walk with my girlfriend and a truck drove by slowly. For a second, I feared for the worst. Trucks have been used in terror attacks before."