Giovinco interest not surprising, says agent

Juventus claimed a third consecutive Serie A title this season but Giovinco took a backseat after starting just six games for the Italian giants.

With Giovinco's contract set to expire at the end of next season, a host of clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham are monitoring the 27-year-old's situation.

Speaking to Calcionews24.com, agent Andrea D'Amico said he was hardly surprised by the duo's interest, even claiming there were more clubs keeping tabs.

"I am not surprised that Arsenal and Tottenham are being linked, considering the quality of Arsene Wenger's choices and the fine level of Tottenham's squad," said D'Amico.

"However, they are not the only clubs. Olympiacos, Monaco and Liverpool?

"There are many other teams, as Giovinco is appreciated everywhere."

D'Amico said his client would hold talks with coach Antonio Conte before deciding on his playing future, having only played 564 minutes of league football during the 2013-14 campaign.

"Before anything we'll talk to Juventus and then we'll see," he added.

"Giovinco had a season that individually could've been more satisfying, but when called into action he proved what a champion he is.

"At Juventus there are no other players with his characteristics. Clearly, he needs to play more consistently.

"I know Antonio Conte wanted him at Juventus and always defended him against criticism, so represents a certainty in his sporting life."