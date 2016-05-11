Girard named as Nantes coach

Rene Girard has been named as the new head coach of Nantes.

The 62-year-old has agreed a deal to take charge for the next two seasons and will assume the role once Michel Der Zakarian steps down at the end of the current campaign.

[OFFICIEL] René sera le nouvel entraîneur du à partir de 2016/2017 May 11, 2016

"Rene Girard is officially the new coach of Nantes for next season," the club confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

"Now free after two years at the highest level on the Lille bench, he is ready to face a new challenge with Nantes.

"The coach will be accompanied in Nantes colours by his assistants, Gerard Bernardet and Nicolas Girard."

His official presentation will take place on May 17 at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Girard, a three-time Ligue 1 champion with Bordeaux as a player, guided Montpellier to their first and only title in 2012 before spending two seasons in charge at Lille.

Nantes have endured an inconsistent campaign but could still secure a top-10 finish if they beat champions Paris Saint-Germain in their final game on Saturday.