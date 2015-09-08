Giroud accepts France criticism

France striker Olivier Giroud is confident he has the mental strength to bounce back after being jeered off against Serbia on Monday.

The Arsenal man endured a tough outing in Bordeaux before being substituted in the 62nd minute of a friendly France won 2-1.

Giroud, whose Arsenal team host Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday, accepted the criticism, but is optimistic he can respond.

"As a striker, what you got used to on a daily basis, it is to be applauded when you score goals. When the opposite happens, it's difficult. Everybody got criticised one day," he said.

"That's not the first and surely not the last time it happens. I have the mental strength to bounce back. Now I am going to focus on working. I am everything but worried about that. I will bounce back."

A first-half brace from Blaise Matuidi helped Didier Deschamps' men to their victory at the Stade Atlantique.

Giroud admitted he failed to capitalise on his opportunities, yet his focus was on France's second straight win.

"Tonight I miss some efficiency. It is like it is. I cannot focus too much on it. I have to think about the victory of the team and the good form we currently are experiencing," he said.

"We did well against Portugal and it is great to confirm with a second victory for the confidence. Everything was not perfect but we play well especially during the first half.

"I am going first, to enjoy our victory and then obviously I will have to correct a few things."