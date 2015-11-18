Giroud frustrated by France display

Olivier Giroud was left frustrated with France's performance in their 2-0 friendly defeat to England, despite the difficult circumstances surrounding the game.

Goals from Dele Alli and Wayne Rooney settled proceedings at Wembley on a sombre night as football remembered those affected by the terror attacks in Paris last Friday.

Both teams and sets of fans were united in a stirring rendition of La Marseillaise before kick-off, and the subsequent minute silence was impeccably observed by the 71,223-strong crowd.

Once the game got underway, France struggled to find their momentum and Arsenal striker Giroud was left disappointed with their display.

"We are very disappointed that we didn't play well," he said. "Despite the circumstances we had to represent our country the best we could. We were proud to have that opportunity tonight.

"We faced an efficient English side. We struggled against them. It was not really 'us' tonight.

"As soon as we decide to play the game, we are all professional football players and even if it is everything but easy, we must deliver on the pitch.

"As soon as the referee whistled, we should have straight away got into the game. We couldn't do it."

Despite his frustrations, Giroud had no regrets about playing the game.

He added: "We wanted to play that game for all these people who stayed in France. We wanted to pay tribute to the victims' families."