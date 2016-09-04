Giroud: I tried to get Sissoko to Arsenal

Olivier Giroud revealed he tried to convince France team-mate Moussa Sissoko to join Arsenal before he eventually moved to London rivals Tottenham.

Sissoko signed for Tottenham on transfer deadline day last week, having appeared set for a switch to fellow Premier League outfit Everton from Newcastle United.

Back in international camp with Sissoko, Arsenal striker Giroud said he spoke with the 27-year-old midfielder regarding a move to the Emirates Stadium.

"I told him to give Arsenal the priority. It's true it was special denouement. Until the end he didn't know what he'll do," Giroud said.

"It's good for him. I think it was quite a long month for him so it's good that something could have happened even in the very last moments. It's great for him.

"Tottenham is a great team in our league. Obviously we all wanted for him after his good Euro and great performances, that he joins a premier League club. In the Premier League Tottenham are an opponent for the trophy this year. I hope he will not be in good conditions against us."

Giroud also spoke of his excitement ahead of the clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and that he hopes to regain a first-team place in Arsene Wenger's team.

The 29-year-old has only made one appearance in the Premier League this season, as a 78th-minute substitute in the goalless draw at Leicester City in week two.

"If I am underestimated, I'm not sure but I started the season on the bench because I came back from holidays the ninth of August. I wasn't in the group for the first game. For the second game I came in with only two days of training in the legs. It seems then a logical choice," he added.

"For the last game I should have come in but a player got injured so I didn't and that's it. After two weeks of preparation a player cannot be ready. That's why I started on the pitch.

"Gradually I hope to play more and find my fitness back. Like the last season as easy as that. It's just a question of preparation I'm not more worried than that."