Giroud & Matuidi start as Deschamps drops Dembele for Peru

Olivier Giroud was named in France's starting XI to face Peru in their second World Cup fixture, with Ousmane Dembele dropping to the bench.

France ran out 2-1 winners in their opening game against Australia, though they were fortunate to benefit from a fortuitous own goal late on.

Didier Deschamps' men came in for criticism for their performance and their coach reacted on Thursday by making two alterations.

Giroud got the nod to lead the line, coming in for Dembele having featured as a substitute last time out.

La composition de l'Equipe de France ! June 21, 2018

Blaise Matuidi - also introduced as a replacement against the Socceroos - was handed a start as well, coming in for Corentin Tolisso.

France were expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Matuidi on the left and Griezmann in behind Giroud.

Peru coach Ricardo Gareca also made a couple of changes, bringing in captain Paolo Guerrero and Pedro Aquino for Jefferson Farfan and Renato Tapia.