Gladbach move for Leverkusen's Kramer

Borussia Monchengladbach have signed Germany international Christoph Kramer from Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Kramer spent the 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns on loan at Borussia-Park, where he was a first-team regular and earned a berth in Die Mannschaft's World Cup-winning squad, before returning to parent club Leverkusen for last season.

However, Gladbach confirmed on their official website that the midfielder has signed a five-year deal that contracts him to the club until June 2021 after completing a medical on Wednesday.

"Reluctantly Christoph returned to Leverkusen a year ago and we have been looking forward to bringing him back to Borussia," sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement.

"He knows our team, he knows the club and with his experience and his personality he can play an important role in our young side."

Kramer, who started the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina but was subbed off due to concussion after just 32 minutes, was not selected by Germany coach Joachim Low for Euro 2016.

He started 28 Bundesliga matches last season as Leverkusen finished third, beating fourth-placed Gladbach to Champions League qualification by five points.