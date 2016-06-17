Gladbach snap up PSG youngster Doucoure

Borussia Monchengladbach have completed the signing of Mamadou Doucoure from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal.

Centre-back Doucoure was part of the France team that won the Under-17 European Championship in 2015.

He did not make a senior appearance for PSG but was named as a substitute once in 2015-16.

Welcome to the , Mamadou ! The France U18 international joins from on a 5-year deal. June 17, 2016

The 18-year-old successfully passed his medical on Friday before signing his contract, and Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl believes the teenager has a big future.

"We're delighted that Mamadou Docoure has decided to join Borussia. He is a huge talent and there were lots of big clubs looking to sign him," said Eberl in a statement on the club's official website.

"With this transfer, we are continuing our tradition of bringing young players with lots of potential to the club and giving them an opportunity to take their careers to the next level."