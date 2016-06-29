Glik confirms Monaco move

Torino centre-back and Poland international Kamil Glik is set to move to Monaco after confirming he had agreed terms with the Ligue 1 club.

The imposing defender is set to move in a deal reportedly worth €11.5million.

Glik said the move was motivated by the transfer fee for Torino as well as allowing him to play Champions League football, despite offers from elsewhere.

"Monaco's offer was the best for me and Torino," Glik told Przeglad Sportowy.

"There was also an offer from Besiktas, but it didn't suit the club so I called off the deal.

"After five years at Torino it's time to think about the future. I needed a change, and Monaco will play in the preliminary stages of the Champions League."

The 28-year-old will be a boost to Monaco's defensive stocks after a lacklustre campaign that saw them finish in third place, conceding 50 league goals.

Since arriving in the Serie A with Bari, Glik has made 147 appearances in the competition, scoring 10 goals.