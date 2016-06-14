Glory keep hold of Castro

Diego Castro will remain at Perth Glory for at least another year after extending his deal with the A-League club for the 2016-17 season.

Castro arrived in Perth in August 2015 and was a big hit in his first season, scoring 13 goals on his way to winning the Johnny Warren Medal as the A-League's best player.

The 33-year-old had previously spent his entire career in Spain, where he made over 200 appearances in La Liga for the likes of Getafe and Sporting Gijon.

"After the year we've just had, I feel we have a lot of unfinished business at Perth Glory and I want to win a championship," the Spaniard said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I've seen what it means to the club, the members and the city and I would like to be part of history.

"It's been an amazing journey so far for me and my family and an experience we've loved. But it's not just about me; it's about the team and this city."

Glory also used the opportunity to announce the re-signing of captain Richard Garcia for another season.