Gnabry completes permanent Werder Bremen switch

Serge Gnabry has left Arsenal and completed a permanent switch to Werder Bremen.

Germany Under-21 international Gnabry, who won a silver medal with his country at Rio 2016, came through the academy at Arsenal before making 10 Premier League appearances for the club.

After spending last season on loan at West Brom, the winger has now transferred to Werder, despite reports he would sign for Bayern Munich and move to the north west on loan.

Gnabry revealed Arsenal team-mates Per Mertesacker and Mesut Ozil spoke positively of their respective spells at the Bundesliga club, helping convince him to sign.

Upon his presentation to the media on Wednesday, Gnabry said: "I'm very happy to be here. Per Mertesacker and Mesut Ozil have only said positive things about the club.

"I had very good talks with the management and that has led me here to Werder and the Bundesliga.

"I'm confident we will have a successful season and push for the top half of the table.

"I've come to Bremen to get playing time, to develop further and to help the team."

Sporting director Frank Baumann asserted Bremen now have sole ownership of Gnabry, who provides a boost to their attacking options.

"There aren't any agreements with other clubs. Again, Serge Gnabry is our player. We have bought him," said Baumann.

"He will enhance our attacking game. We are proud to have convinced him to join. We don't want to put too much pressure on him, we'll give him time."

Ahead of Gnabry's arrival, Bremen announced defender Leon Guwara has joined Darmstadt on loan for the remainder of the season.