Gnabry drawing inspiration from Hazard

Werder Bremen star Serge Gnabry has revealed he tries to model his game on Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard.

Gnabry has been one of the revelations of the Bundesliga following his move from Arsenal to Werder and netted a hat-trick on his Germany debut last week.

The 21-year-old is eager to learn from his colleagues, while Belgium star Hazard is one of the players he regularly watches in order to improve his own game.

"Hazard is world class, he is amazing," Gnabry told Sport Bild.

"The way he protects the ball and his first touch is incredible.

"I am really impressed with the way he plays. I regularly watch Hazard videos on Youtube."

Former Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthaus recently suggested Gnabry would be the perfect long-term replacement for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the reigning Bundesliga champions, but the youngster is not getting carried away.

"Of course, it is flattering to get a compliment like that," he added.

"Ribery and Robben have had unbelievable careers. We would all like to have such careers. They are examples to follow.

"It is flattering to hear that someone like Matthaus says I have similar skills. But I am not getting carried away. I know I am still only at the beginning."