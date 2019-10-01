Gnabry scores four as Bayern Munich thrash Tottenham

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry embarrassed Tottenham as he scored a stunning four goals in Bayern Munich’s 7-2 Champions League victory.

Gnabry, deemed not good enough for English football after spells at the Gunners and West Brom, produced a quartet of clinical finishes after the break to send the German champions soaring clear at the top of Group B.

Robert Lewandowski also added a brace along with Joshua Kimmich’s fine first-half goal as Spurs conceded seven goals at home for the first ever time in a major competition.

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry scored four times against Tottenham (Steven Paston/PA)

Bayern are supposed to be a team in transition but they ripped Tottenham apart in the second half and look real contenders for this competition.

Spurs had opened the scoring through Son Heung-min and briefly threatened a comeback after Harry Kane’s penalty at 4-2 before Bayern ran away with it with three goals in the final 10 minutes.

It leaves the Premier League side in an all-too familiar position of floundering in the early part of the group stage, having had to perform a miracle to progress to the knockout stages last year.

This hammering, the worst under Mauricio Pochettino, will lead to some inquest, and they already have work to do if their Champions League journey is not going to end before Christmas.