Goal-line technology called upon at Emirates

The visitors had already cancelled out Olivier Giroud’s opening goal through Christian Benteke when Fabian Delph almost netted their second in the 52nd minute.

The midfielder beat goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny but saw his long-range effort strike the inside of the right-hand post and roll across the line.

And the Hawk-Eye Goal Decision System - which was used for the first time in English football during the Community Shield last Sunday - came into play.

Television replays shown in the press box confirmed that referee Anthony Taylor had been notified that the ball did not cross the line at any point.

Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore believes the GDS system will improve the Premier League this season, after revealing there were 31 occasions that could have benefited from it last term.

"The most important thing in football is a goal - was it scored or wasn't it," he said.

"That is what the whole object of the game is and therefore it's important because we've now got the technology and got the resources that work, that we've been able to introduce it.

"I'm absolutely confident of its accuracy, 100 per cent. It's quick, which again is very important. That decision needs to be an instant decision. It will be less than a second."

The Premier League is the first football division in the world to introduce the system but Franz Beckenbauer has called for the German Football League (DFL) to follow after Hoffenheim were controversially denied a goal during their 2-2 draw with Nurnberg in the Bundesliga last Saturday.