Goalkeeper Cesar silencing his critics

Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar said he feels he has gone some way to silencing his critics at the FIFA World Cup.

Cesar has played all 180 minutes for the hosts in their 3-1 win over Croatia and their 0-0 stalemate with Mexico in Group A.

The Toronto FC custodian said the criticism levelled at him for joining the MLS had inspired him to two solid defensive performances, blighted only by an own goal in the tournament opener.

"During my first press conference here (in Brazil) I made it quite clear that I had prepared a lot to be here aside from the fact that a lot of people criticised me for the choice that I made to play in a league that, in theory, is a little bit weaker," the former Inter Milan shot-stopper said.

"But I think what's more important that these people were criticising my work, and I managed to get the trust of the technical commission and my team-mates, and I'm working well.

"I think that during the first game we had a good defence, which helps things when you get a ball that goes in front of the net. It was the same thing in the game against Mexico. The team had a good defence so I could help the squad and maintain a score 0-0.

"This trust, it's important for a goalkeeper."

Despite being unbeaten through two games, Brazil are not assured of their knockout-phase spot heading into their group finale with Cameroon.

A loss to the African nation, combined with a Croatia-Mexico draw would eliminate Luiz Felipe Scolari's side.

And Cesar said he is not taking the fixture for granted, despite Cameroon already unable to qualify for the last 16.

"We knew that it wouldn't be an easy group. I think that Mexico, Croatia, and Cameroon is a complicated group. And in a certain way it was great for us," the 34-year-old said.

He added: "I think in other World Cups Brazil had qualified past the group stage earlier, which is great since you're more relaxed but right now we aren't in a position where we are comfortable, comfortable in the standings.

"We're in a good standing, where we can control things well and we could get to the last game and still qualify first in our group."