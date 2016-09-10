Leno signs Leverkusen extension

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed goalkeeper Bernd Leno has signed an extended contract with the Bundesliga club.

The 24-year-old Germany goalkeeper, who has made over 150 top-flight appearances for Leverkusen - starting in all three games so far this season - has pledged his future to the club until 2020.

And, having also extended the contracts of Karim Bellarabi and Wendell, Leverkusen head coach Roger Schmidt is delighted to have secured the future of another key player.

"Bernd has dominated as goalkeeper for Bayer, despite his youth, and every year he is getting better and has deservedly become an integral part of the German senior team," said Schmidt.

"He is a complete goalkeeper, even if he still has the potential to grow. If you can prevent such a player leaving, then that is a good sign for the club and us as a team."

Under Schmidt's guidance, Leverkusen finished third - their highest position since 2012-13 - in last season's Bundesliga, and bounced back from an opening-day defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach with a convincing 3-1 victory over Hamburg on Saturday.