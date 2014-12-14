Goalkeeper Vorm 'very happy' at Tottenham

Vorm surprisingly swapped life as the number one keeper at Swansea City to become Hugo Lloris' understudy at Tottenham.

The Dutchman has played second-fiddle to Lloris throughout the 2014-15 campaign so far, but he has no complaints about linking up with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

"A lot of things happen in football," said Worm, ahead of Sunday's reunion with Swansea at Liberty Stadium. "You make decisions and only when my career is finished will I know if it was the right decision or not.

"When I left Utrecht for Swansea, people asked me why I was going there because they were going down. Well look where they are now.

"They are an established Premier League club. It's hard to say whether I have made the right decision or not. Only time will tell.

"Hugo is doing very well, which also makes it easier to accept than if your competitor is not doing quite so well.

"But for me the only thing that matters is to keep fit and make sure Hugo feels I am at his back.

"The only way I can do that is by training well and when I get the chance to play make sure I do the best I can. I think in the games I have played I have done well and I am satisfied with my work."

Worm added: "I took my decision to leave and I am proud to play for Tottenham.

"People don't always understand the choices you make in football, but I am very happy to be here. Sometimes you need new challenges and want to see how it is at a bigger club."