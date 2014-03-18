Goals the key for Defoe's World Cup dream

Defoe moved to Toronto from Tottenham at the end of February, after spending more than a decade in the Premier League, and scored twice on his debut at the weekend to secure a 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders.

The striker is certain he will be selected by England manager Roy Hodgson if he continues to hit the back of the net.

"I just need to play and score goals," he told FIFA.com. "To get on a World Cup squad you have to be playing.

"Throughout my career people know I've scored a lot of goals. I think the most important thing for me is to play and score goals. That's all I can do."

The 31-year-old believes England can achieve success in Brazil, but acknowledges they must start their World Cup campaign strongly.

"I think England have a great chance because I think there's a great mix between the experienced players and the younger players," he added.

"It's important to get off to a good start. There's a hard first game against Italy, but I think if we get off to a good start then you just never know.

"We need to stick together and take each game as it comes. It's the pinnacle of football and that's why you play the game – to go there and see how it goes."

Defoe has 55 England caps and scored against Slovenia in the 2010 World Cup.