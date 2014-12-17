Goals win games, laments Newcastle boss Pardew

Nabil Bentaleb put Tottenham in front in the 18th minute of the League Cup quarter-final at White Hart Lane, after goalkeeper Jak Alnwick had spilled the ball from a corner.

Goals from Nacer Chadli, Harry Kane and Roberto Soldado added further gloss to a comfortable victory after the interval.

And, despite conceding failings in his defence, Pardew was able to take positives from the convincing defeat.

"Our back four was not quite as solid as it has looked, but if there was ever that cliche that goals win games, then this is it," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"Actually, I thought it was pretty even up to Jak Alnwick making a mistake.

"Our performance level was pretty good but the score is what it is. That's unfortunate for the players who put a shift in."

Newcastle next face local rivals Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday.