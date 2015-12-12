Goalscoring goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni honoured by retirement send-off

Sao Paulo's record-breaking goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni believes he can look back on his career with fondness after deciding to retire.

Ceni, a free-kick and penalty specialist who scored 131 goals for the Brazilian club, missed the final six Campeonato Brasileiro matches due to injury, but was given a farewell friendly at the Morumbi on Friday.

The 42-year-old was involved in three Club World Cup triumphs, with the team from his 1992 and 1993 titles taking on the 2005 winners for his farewell.

The goalkeeper also won two Copa Libertadores titles and claimed the Brasileiro trophy on three occasions with Sao Paulo and was part of Brazil's World Cup-winning squad in 2002.

Ceni believes those achievements will provide comfort after hanging up his boots and was honoured with the send-off he received.

"I thought it was going to be sadder, but I felt good. I feel very accomplished as an athlete – I look at my past and I'm happy with what I did, the titles," he said.

"The number of Sao Paulo supporters has increased in recent years due to these two generations on the pitch.

"I would like to dedicate this moment to my mother, who is no longer here, and only say me play once with the shirt of Sao Paulo.

"A night like this is not common in Brazilian football."