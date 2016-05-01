Godin, Carrasco fit for Bayern clash
Diego Godin and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco are fit to play for Atletico Madrid in their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.
Diego Godin and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco have been passed fit to travel for the second leg of Atletico Madrid's Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Diego Simeone's side hold a 1-0 aggregate lead from the first leg at Vicente Calderon, thanks to Saul Niguez's wonderful solo goal, and will be boosted by Godin's return in particular.
Centre-back Godin has missed the Liga title contenders' last three games with a hamstring injury, while winger Carrasco has recovered from an ankle problem.
Atletico confirmed in a statement Godin and Carrasco have been "medically discharged" and will travel with the rest of the squad to Munich.
"Tiago [Mendes] also travels with the team, despite not having been medically discharged. And goalkeeper Bernabe travels too," the club added.
