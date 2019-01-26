Godin forced off with thigh problem

Diego Godin was forced off at half-time of Atletico Madrid's LaLiga clash with Getafe due to a thigh problem, the club have confirmed.

The experienced centre-back was replaced by Juanfran with his side leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez.

Atletico later released a statement, saying: "Diego Godin did not complete the derby against Getafe and had to be substituted at the break as a precaution due to muscular problems in his thigh."

The news will be of some concern to head coach Diego Simeone, with Atleti facing a daunting fixture list in the coming weeks.

They travel to Real Betis next weekend before hosting Real Madrid and then taking on another local rival in Rayo Vallecano.

Atleti welcome Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano on February 20.