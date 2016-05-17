Godin: I've called Cavani to bring him to Atletico

Diego Godin revealed he has called Uruguay team-mate Edinson Cavani "several times" about the prospect of joining him at Atletico Madrid.

Cavani, who is contracted at Paris Saint-Germain until 2018, has constantly been linked with a move away from the French capital.

The Premier League has long been mooted as a possible destination, with Chelsea and Manchester City reportedly interested in the 29-year-old forward.

However, Godin claimed Cavani has shown interest in a move to the Vicente Calderon to play under Diego Simeone.

Asked if he has spoken to Cavani about joining him at Atletico, Godin told Cope: "Yes, several times. He loves the club, he loves Atletico Madrid.

"He loves the way we play because it's very similar to how we play with the national team and how we understand football in Uruguay."

Godin was also full of praise for fellow international team-mate Luis Suarez, who finished top scorer in La Liga this season with 40 goals for Spanish champions Barcelona.

"[Lionel] Messi is the best player in the world, but Luis Suarez is without doubt the best striker," the 30-year-old said.