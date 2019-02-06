Godin returns to Atletico training ahead of Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid received a huge boost ahead of this weekend's derby after Diego Godin returned to training on Wednesday.

Godin was forced off at half-time during Atletico's 2-0 win over Getafe last month, and missed last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Real Betis.

The defender underwent an MRI scan and Atleti confirmed he had suffered "an elongation in the adductor muscle of the right thigh".

However, Godin – who has been linked with a move to Inter – has made a quick recovery and was back with Diego Simeone's squad as they prepare to host Real Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday.

"Great morning, back to work with the team," Godin posted on Twitter in reply to Atletico confirming his return.

Godin has made 17 league appearances in 2018-19, starting 15 times and scoring twice.