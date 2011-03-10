Goetze open to dream move abroad

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga leaders this season, as the 1997 Champions League winners close in on their first German league title in nine years.

Goetze has been with the club since he was an eight-year-old boy and his emergence in Jurgen Klopp's flambouyant young side have seemingly caught the eye of many potential suitors across Europe.

However, the Dortmund playmaker insists he could be tempted to turn his back on 10 years at the Westfallenstadion should a bigger club come sniffing.

"Who would not dream of playing with a club like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona or Manchester United?" he told Kicker magazine.

"However, I have a contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2014 and it is a premature to talk about a possible move just months after signing my new agreement."

The Red Devils reportedly sent scouts to Dortmund to have a look at Goetze's Japanese team-mate Shinji Kagawa, but came back to United supremo Sir Alex Ferguson with impressive reports about Goetze.

Ferguson is believed to be on the hunt for a successor to his ageing midfield maestro Paul Scholes, but rumours of a £10 million move to Old Trafford could be premature, if Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke gets his way.

"Mario Goetze has a contract until 2014," Watzke recently told Deutsche Welle. "He will play during this time at Borussia Dortmund, nowhere else, no matter what is to come."

Former Dortmund and Germany legend Mattias Sammer has described Goetze as "one of the best talents in Germany" after making his debut for the club in November 2009 and sealing a spot in the first-team this season.

By James Martini