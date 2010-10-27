Gomes: Bale could get in Brazil side

The 21-year-old Welsh star has proved his worth at both left-back and left-midfield, putting in a virtuoso performance in Spurs' 4-3 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan with an outstanding hat-trick.

And Gomes, who represented Brazil at the World Cup in South Africa, believes Bale is good enough to play for the five-time winners of the trophy.

"I think he could get in the Brazil national team, he is playing so well," Gomes said in The Sun.

"Gareth is on fire. His three goals against Inter were unbelievable and if he had got his hat-trick a little bit sooner, I think we would have got a fourth."

Bale’s performance was the biggest positive Spurs fans could take out of the San Siro showdown.

It had all started so badly for the North London side, who found themselves down to 10 men and three goals behind inside 14 minutes in Italy.

But the second half saw an impressive recovery by Tottenham, as Bale showed his pace and skill to tear Inter apart down the left flank and score three breathtaking goals.

Gomes is not the only admirer of the Welsh wing-wizard’s abilities, with Bale linked with a big-money move to Inter’s fierce rivals AC Milan.

Bale was a £5 million arrival from Southampton in 2007 and now appears to have been an inspired signing after taking time to settle in at White Hart Lane.

