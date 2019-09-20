Gomes still sidelined for Toffees

Everton will again be without Andre Gomes for their Premier League clash with Sheffield United at Goodison Park.

The midfielder failed a fitness test ahead of last weekend’s defeat by Bournemouth because of a rib injury and has not yet returned to full training.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) also remains sidelined.

Sheffield United will be without suspended striker Billy Sharp at Goodison Park.

Sharp received a straight red card for his challenge on Stuart Armstrong after stepping off the bench in last week’s home defeat to Southampton.

Midfielder Mo Besic is ineligible to face his parent club, but Callum Robinson has recovered from a minor hamstring problem.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Baines, Sidibe, Schneiderlin, Delph, Martina, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Kean, Tosun, Richarlison.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Henderson, Basham, O’Connell, Egan, Norwood, Stevens, Baldock, Fleck , Lundstram, Robinson, Mousset, McBurnie, McGoldrick, Moore, Freeman, Osborn, Jagielka, Stearman.