Gomez upbeat despite latest injury setback

Germany international Gomez was substituted in the 72nd minute of Fiorentina's 1-0 win away at Napoli, and scans revealed a sprain in his left knee.



Gomez is expected to miss a month of action, in an unfortunate blow for club and country alike, as he prepares to likely join Germany at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



But despite the bad timing of the knock, Gomez was optimistic of getting back on track sooner rather than later.



"It's obviously not an easy period for me," Gomez wrote on his official Facebook page.



"But all I can do is look forward.



"No-one wants to suffer injury but I am very positive about getting back on the pitch as soon as possible.



"I want to say thank you to everyone for your encouragement and fantastic support. It makes me feel better."



Fiorentina remain a mathematical chance of reaching the UEFA Champions League, trailing third-placed Napoli by 10 points with eight matches to play.



However, the Stadio Artemio Franchi club will likely settle for UEFA Europa League honours, as they occupy one of the two spots for the second-tier European competition.